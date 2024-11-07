Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,086 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in BCE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 1,227,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.