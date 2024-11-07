Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $460,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,039. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

