Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.06. 207,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

