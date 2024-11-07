Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $21,405,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,166. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

