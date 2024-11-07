Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.28. 259,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,802. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.