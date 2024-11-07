Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 60,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 24,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
