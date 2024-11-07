Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 1,304,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,637. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

