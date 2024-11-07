Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,637. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

