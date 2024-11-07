JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

