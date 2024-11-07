JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE BOW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 65,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth about $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

