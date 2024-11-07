Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 23,697 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $188,865.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,211.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $116,362.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 64.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,779,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 337,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.