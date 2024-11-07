Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $262.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

