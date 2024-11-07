Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $9,318,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.76 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.