John C. Watts Sells 412 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $377.46 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $203.60 and a 12-month high of $380.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 110.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

