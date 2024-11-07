Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 5,690,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,003,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

