JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $551.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.