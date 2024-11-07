JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:V opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.97 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.20.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

