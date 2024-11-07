JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 878 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.