JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

