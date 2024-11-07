Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

