Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $555.37 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.42 and a 200-day moving average of $520.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

