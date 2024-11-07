Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.30.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.