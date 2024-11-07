Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.35. 296,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,709. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.82 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.19.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

