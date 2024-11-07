JB Capital LLC Sells 52,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $82,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,087 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.