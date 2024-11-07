JB Capital LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 101,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

