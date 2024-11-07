JB Capital LLC Purchases 469 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $347,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,037.01. 87,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,710. The company has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $648.43 and a twelve month high of $1,057.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $857.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.54.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

