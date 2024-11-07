JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 196,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,290. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

