JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.64. 242,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.16 and a 200-day moving average of $276.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.