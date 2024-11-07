JB Capital LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 425,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $179.64 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

