JB Capital LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.70. The company had a trading volume of 433,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $215.64 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,511 shares of company stock worth $17,150,526 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

