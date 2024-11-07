JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.33. 129,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,580. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

