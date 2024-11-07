Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 705,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 3.52. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.