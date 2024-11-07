Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

