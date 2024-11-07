Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

