Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $166.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

