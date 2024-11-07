ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ITT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $154.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

