iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

