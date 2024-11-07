iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 220,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.41 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

