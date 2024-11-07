iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,720,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.30 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

