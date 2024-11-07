iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

IWF opened at $390.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.29 and a 1-year high of $390.92. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

