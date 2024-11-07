iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

