iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

