iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $435.37 and a 1-year high of $594.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

