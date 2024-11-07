iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,769,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,763,000 after acquiring an additional 402,792 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 157,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $770,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.