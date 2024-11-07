Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,425 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

