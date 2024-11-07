Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 9.0 %

IRM stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

