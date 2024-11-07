Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Investors Title Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ ITIC traded up $19.59 on Wednesday, hitting $257.28. 37,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The company has a market cap of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.11.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
