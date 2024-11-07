Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Investors Title Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ ITIC traded up $19.59 on Wednesday, hitting $257.28. 37,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The company has a market cap of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.11.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 41.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

