Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $503.79 and last traded at $501.94. Approximately 15,382,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 38,391,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.21.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.34.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.