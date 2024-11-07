Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 655,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,438,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

