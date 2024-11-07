Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 12.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.26. 12,439,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 8,785,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $27,713,510.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,430.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,713,510.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $5,427,291.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,214,900 shares of company stock worth $31,526,135 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

